State Department of Corrections will monitor, impose special conditions on sex offenders for Halloween

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will impose special conditions and closely monitor supervised sex offenders Tuesday to ensure the safety of children on Halloween.

This is the 12th consecutive year that the DOCCS has imposed the special conditions.

DOCCS staff will be closely supervising all sex offenders who are on parole throughout Tuesday evening. Approximately 2,700 sex offenders under supervision will be contacted by their parole officer on Halloween night statewide.

The following special conditions are also being imposed on sex offenders:

Beginning in the early afternoon on Halloween, or immediately following the end of their work day or completion of an approved community program, all sex offender parolees are to remain in their residence until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Sex Offender Parolees cannot open their doors, distribute candy or partake in the act of “trick-or-treating.”

Sex Offender Parolees cannot wear any costume, mask or other disguises.

County probation departments, which monitor about 5,000 sex offenders under probation supervision, also may have programs in place to monitor those offenders on Halloween, the DOCCS said in a statement Tuesday.

Parents can check the state’s Sex Offender Registry by doing the following:

Visit www.criminaljustice.ny.gov/nsor to search for Level 2 (moderate-risk) and Level 3 (high-risk) sex offenders by one of following criteria: last name, county or zip code. The Registry contains residence addresses, photographs and vehicle specifics, such make, model and license plate, among other information.

Call 800-262-3257, option 1, for information about Level 1(low-risk) offenders or those offenders whose risk level has not yet been set by a judge. Staff are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays. Callers must have an individual’s name and at least one other identifier, such as a date of birth or an exact address, when they call. By law, residence information for these offenders is limited to zip code.

Register to receive alerts whenever a Level 2 or 3 offender moves into – or from – their neighborhood or another location of interest to them, such as their child’s day care center or school. Sex offender relocation notices are sent via the state’s NY-ALERT system. Visit www.nyalert.gov and click on “Enroll.”

For more details about an offender’s obligations under the law, review these Frequently Asked Questions.