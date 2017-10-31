Suspect arrested in Utah carjacking death

(AP) – Utah police say they’ve arrested a man sought in a fatal carjacking near the University of Utah and a Colorado homicide.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking said Tuesday that 24-year-old Austin Boutain turned himself in to staffers at the city library following an overnight manhunt in foothills near campus.

He was wanted in the death of a student from China who was found shot to death in his car in a rugged canyon near the University of Utah campus.

Police say Boutain had been camping in the foothills with his wife for at least a few days.

He was also wanted for questioning in the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in Golden, Colorado.

