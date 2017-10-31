Tips to stay safe on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Taking your little pumpkins out trick-or-treating tonight?

Here are some tips for parents and kids from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office to make sure that this Halloween is safe and fun for everyone.

Parents:

Map out your route and check it against the New York State Sex Offender Registry at criminaljustice.ny.gov/nsor

Accompany your young children and plan to go when it is light out.

Feed your children a meal or substantial snack before trick or treating.

Have children save all candy until they get home.

Inspect all treats; throw away unwrapped, open, or suspicious looking goodies.

Trick-or-Treaters:

Fake knives, swords, guns, and other costume accessories can potentially cause injury. Make sure they aren’t too long for the costume and review with your child that they are part of the costume and not a weapon.

Keep costumes short to prevent trips and falls.

Try using make-up instead of a mask.

Costumes with light colors and reflective tape are best. Someone in the group should carry a flashlight. Consider putting reflective tape on their bags too.

Children should always trick-or-treat in groups preferably with adult supervision a

Carry a cell phone for quick communication.

Children should be instructed to stop only at familiar homes and where the outside lights are on.

NEVER go into a home or car to collect treats. They should not stop at houses that are dark or do not have the porch lights turned on.

Don’t forget to inspect fruit and homemade treats for anything that looks suspicious.

Treats with open packaging or torn wrappers should be discarded.

Children and adults should inspect all treats and only consume unopened candies and treats in original wrappers.

At Home:

Put away anything children could trip over.

Turn the lights on and replace any burned-out bulbs at the walkway and front door.

Remember, your jack-o-lantern and any other candles or electrical decorations can be a fire hazard. Keep them out of the reach of small children and away from flammable materials.

Never leave your house unattended. If you have to leave your house, make sure all the doors are locked.

