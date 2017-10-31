Top 4 safety tips for trick-or-treating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This is a great holiday for kids,” said Chief Mark Pacholec, from the Orchard Park Police Department.

And he’s trying to keep it that way this year so he’s handing out something other than candy – tips for safe trick or treating.

Halloween Safety Tips

  • Trick or Treat with an adult or friends
  • Carry a flashlight, wear reflective clothing
  • Have an adult check all food/candy
  • Stay away from any house or stranger that doesn’t seem ‘right’

“We’re seeing more people in large groups,” said the chief. “And we’re seeing more neighborhood parties.”

He says they’re encouraging people to make themselves known by wearing light colored or reflective clothing and carrying a flashlight.

Some areas are seeing candy laced with marijuana so the chief encourages parents and adults to check items.

“Remember, it is for the kids and we want to make it enjoyable so just be aware and make sure they’re safe.”

