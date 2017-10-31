Two charged with burglaries following stake out

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects following a stake-out operation at a location in Elma.

The ECSO was investigating a recent string of store/gas station burglaries in Erie County, in which the suspects used a brick to smash glass doors and gain entry.

Detectives were staged in Elma when they stopped a vehicle with the two suspects. Inside the vehicle, the detectives discovered evidence from the recent burglaries.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested James Trala, 30, of Depew, and Phillip Muzzy, 34, of Lackawanna on Friday.

Trala is charged with burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and third degree grand larceny. He’s being held at the Erie County Holding Center without bail on a parole violation and a family court warrant.

Muzzy is charged with burglary, second degree mischief, and fourth degree grand larceny. He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center on $5,000 bail and has an outstanding Family Court warrant.

Among the items the two stole were lottery tickets, cigarettes, cash, and cash donations from a collection box, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.