Two month investigation leads to arrest of Buffalo man on cocaine charges

By Published:
PHOTO/ECSO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A months long Erie County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on cocaine charges Monday.

Rashad Fleming, 32, of Buffalo, was arrested Monday by the ECSO’s Narcotics Unit following the two month investigation.

Fleming is charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic. He was also charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Fleming was arraigned in Town of Grand Island Court and released on his own recognizance.

 

