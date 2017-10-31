U.K. police investigate new sexual assault claims against Harvey Weinstein

CBS NEWS Published:
Harvey Weinstein
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York state's top prosecutor has launched a civil rights investigation into The Weinstein Co. following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the probe Monday. His office says it issued a subpoena seeking all company records (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON, United Kingdom — British police are investigating 11 allegations of sexual assault from seven women against media mogul Harvey Weinstein, it emerged Tuesday.

The women’s names have not been made public, nor did Scotland Yard name Weinstein, in keeping with its policy of not identifying suspects who have not been formally charged.

However, the allegations were all made against the same man whom British actress Lysette Anthony accused of rape on October 11. She said Harvey Weinstein raped her in her west London home in the 1980s.

The dates of the allegations being investigated by U.K. police range between the 1980s and 2015. Earlier this month, it had been confirmed that Scotland Yard was investigating claims from three women.

On October 20, one woman said she was assaulted outside U.K. jurisdiction, and on October 28, another woman alleged that she was assaulted in Westminster in 1994.

On October 26, a woman said she had been assaulted outside U.K. jurisdiction in 2012, as well as in Westminster in 2013 and 2014.

The Metropolitan Police said they were investigating the allegations under the code name Operation Kaguyak.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

