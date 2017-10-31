US officials: Man fined for mailing live snakes to China from Amherst

The Associated Press Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in western New York say a 28-year-old man has been fined $5,000 for mailing live snakes to China.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Buffalo says Chaoyi Le, of Shanghai, China, sent seven ball pythons from Amherst, New York to China in 2014 using a fake name and labeling the package “belts, candy and chocolate.” The package was intercepted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Le was convicted of federal Lacey Act false labeling. In addition to the fine, U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci on Monday ordered Le to pay $3,500 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

His lawyer, Victor Sherman of Los Angeles, said Le will return to China on Tuesday and “wishes to apologize to the American people for his actions.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s