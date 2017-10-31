WNY dentists offering cash for candy

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Every Halloween, Trick-Or-Treaters bring home big hauls of candy. We all know, it’s not good to eat all of it.

But a couple of local dentists are offering a sweet deal for kids to hand over their sweet treats. They’re giving cash for candy.

Growing Smiles Dentistry in East Amherst has been offering this exchange for years now to encourage kids to enjoy their candy in moderation, and to avoid certain candies, like Tootsie Rolls, Jolly Ranchers, and Laffy Taffies, that can get stuck in their teeth.

“It just starts off hard and then it just sticks right into the grooves of the teeth and you know we are trying to keep our teeth as clean as possible while enjoying this holiday,” explained Stephanie Fike, clinical manager for Growing Smiles.

Wednesday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., kids can bring in their extra Halloween candy to the Growing Smiles location on Transit Road. They’ll receive a dollar per pound exchanged, for up to five pounds of candy.

All of the candy collected will be sent to members of the Armed Forces to enjoy.

Children are encouraged to write thank you notes to the troops to send along with their candy.

The Growing Smiles staff says the cash for candy program is a win-win for everyone.

“We like to see all our kids come in. They usually come in in their costumes,” Fike said. “They get to feel that they’re involved and they’re doing good.”

“It’s about keeping their teeth healthy,” she added. “So we’re all about having treats every once in a while in moderation, and that way they get to have some Halloween candy and then donate it to a good cause.”

If the good feelings and the easy money weren’t enough incentive for kids to bring in their candy, the Growing Smiles team is giving everyone something extra to smile about. They’re handing out Halloween pencils and free toothbrushes for anyone who brings in sweet treats to send to the troops.

The cash for candy program is open to Growing Smiles patients and non-patients alike.