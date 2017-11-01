1 dead after crash in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC-T.V.) – One person is dead after a car crash in Webster overnight.

Police say three children, a 5-year-old, 2-year-old, and six-month-old, were in the car with the driver. They have not confirmed which of the four has died.

The crash happened near 104 and Barrett Drive just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the driver may have been drunk. They say he was driving east on 104, when he veered off the road. The SUV crossed an access road, then slammed into a tree.

Three people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

