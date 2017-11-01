Buffalo City Mission collecting turkeys for annual Turkey Drive

By Published:
This Oct. 14, 2016, photo shows some of the food from a Thanksgiving dinner from Martha & Marley Spoon in New York. (AP Photo/Bree Fowler)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo City Mission wants to help feed the poor this Thanksgiving.

The organization is looking to collect 2,000 turkeys as part of its annual Turkey Drive.

Each year, the City Mission serves more than 250 disadvantaged people at the “Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal” at the Men’s Community Center.

On Thanksgiving morning, a hot meal is delivered to 6,000 people during the “Turkey Express.”

“There are a lot of hungry people in our community, and 33% of people live below the poverty level,” Stuart Harper, executive director of the Buffalo City Mission, said. “Each year, western New Yorkers rise to the occasion to give a turkey toward Thanksgiving. And yes, while it is a meal, to those we serve it’s much more than that. It’s a reminder that even though they are struggling through difficult times, they are not alone in their circumstances; their community cares.”

Donations will be accepted through November 21. Those who wish to donate can bring turkeys to the Buffalo City Mission from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until Noon on Saturdays.

The Buffalo City Mission is located at 100 E. Tupper St. Those who wish to volunteer their time during the holiday season can call (716) 854-8181 or find out more here.

