COOKSTOWN, Ontario (WIVB) — CBC is reporting that at least two people have died in a massive pileup on Highway 400 in Canada.

The crash occurred near Cookstown, Ontario, which is roughly an hour away from Toronto.

Overall, CBC says 14 vehicles, including “two loaded fuel tanker trucks and at least three transport trucks,” were involved in the pileup.

@CP24 Hwy 400 near 89. You can hear the explosions. pic.twitter.com/3tJZHoh7EO — elle 🦊 (@dixonsvixenn) November 1, 2017

The crash closed off Highway 400 between Highway 88 and Highway 89.