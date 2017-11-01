Chautauqua County man charged with burglary, unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Chautauqua County man has been charged with burglary, unlawful imprisonment, and forcible touching, among other charges.

Skyler Miller, 31, of Maple Avenue, was charged Wednesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, second degree harassment, second degree burglary, second degree unlawful imprisonment, and forcible touching of another’s sexual/intimate parts.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies performed a warrant check for Miller at his Maple Avenue residence on Tuesday. Miller was seen inside the residence but refused to come out of the house and surrender to deputies.

Sheriff’s deputies returned to the residence Wednesday with a search warrant and Miller was taken into custody.

He was arraigned on charges for an incident that occurred May 24 at a Boswell Street address.

He is being held without bail.

