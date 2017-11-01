Crews finish I-990 rehabilitation project

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A highway rehabilitation project on the I-990 is complete.

The $18.3 million project was designed to improve mobility and safety.

“These improvements will increase safety and reliability on this roadway for the tens of thousands of motorists who rely on it,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “In every corner of New York, we are making critical investments in infrastructure that will modernize our transportation network and support economic growth, benefiting current and future generations of New Yorkers.”

Improvements included “new drainage, guide rail, traffic signs and pavement markings,” according to Cuomo’s office.

The interstate, which is in Amherst, serves between 40,000 and 65,000 vehicles on a daily basis and connects I-290 with the University at Buffalo North Campus.

“The completion of this project has helped to improve an important traffic corridor traveled by tens of thousands of people on a daily basis,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. “I applaud Gov. Cuomo for his commitment to improving New York’s existing network of highways. This work will help preserve the roadway and reduce future damage to a stretch of our interstate that is frequented by Erie County residents as well as the many people who visit our region.”