Erie County Sheriff’s Office gets new cadaver K-9

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has a new cadaver K-9 joining the force.

Leiche is a 2 1/2 year old female K-9. Cadaver K-9s are trained to locate human remains buried by detecting scents specifically from human cells, called volatile fatty acids.

The canine is trained to detect human scent by using placenta, blood, teeth, human fat, and soil from where a person has decomposed, then rewarded for detecting human scent.

Leiche was acquired using funding from the Erie County Sheriff’s 21st Century Foundation. She will work with an existing Erie County Sheriff K-9 handler.

Leiche was a rescue dog and is being trained by a police dog trainer in Ontario, Canada. She will complete training in November and gain National Association of Professional Canine Handlers’ cadaver certification before joining the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s new K9 will become one of only a few NAPCH cadaver certified canines in the northeast and will provide assistance to law enforcement agencies throughout Erie County, surrounding counties, and area search and rescue organizations. She will be the second female K-9 deployed in the ECSO.

 

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s