Erie County Sheriff’s Office gets new cadaver K-9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has a new cadaver K-9 joining the force.

Leiche is a 2 1/2 year old female K-9. Cadaver K-9s are trained to locate human remains buried by detecting scents specifically from human cells, called volatile fatty acids.

The canine is trained to detect human scent by using placenta, blood, teeth, human fat, and soil from where a person has decomposed, then rewarded for detecting human scent.

Leiche was acquired using funding from the Erie County Sheriff’s 21st Century Foundation. She will work with an existing Erie County Sheriff K-9 handler.

Leiche was a rescue dog and is being trained by a police dog trainer in Ontario, Canada. She will complete training in November and gain National Association of Professional Canine Handlers’ cadaver certification before joining the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s new K9 will become one of only a few NAPCH cadaver certified canines in the northeast and will provide assistance to law enforcement agencies throughout Erie County, surrounding counties, and area search and rescue organizations. She will be the second female K-9 deployed in the ECSO.