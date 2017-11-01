Family pleas to end violence after 23 year-old father killed on Thatcher Ave

Related Coverage Thatcher Avenue shooting victim identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roderick Sapp received the phone call no father ever expects.

His 23 year-old son Tevin Sapp was killed in a shooting on Thatcher Avenue Monday in broad daylight.

Buffalo Police are still investigating the shooting.

“It’s crazy when you arrive on the scene and see your son behind a curtain and they won’t let you go back there. It was definitely targeted, I feel it was targeted. They shot my son six times,” said Sapp.

Sapp said he became close with his son later in life. Tevin was raised by his stepdad.

“Tevin was turning into a man, he started working, he had him a good job, he was working everyday, he was changing his life,” said Arthur McClinton, Tevin’s stepfather.

Tevin just turned 23 in August. His family says he was a product of the streets, but left that life behind him. He had his first son 4 months ago, named Tevin Jr.

“I can remember the day Tevin had the baby, he called me, I was at work, and he called me and said dad I’m at the hospital, she’s going into labor. Being a father he was proud, he was proud,” said McClinton.

Buffalo Police haven’t made any arrests since the shooting.

The family says they want justice and the violence to stop.

“There’s a lot of people losing their kids out here, we’re not the first, we won’t be the last, but unfortunately it’s my son today, it’s our son, it’s your son tomorrow,” said Sapp.

As the family grieves this sudden loss they say they’ll remember Tevin for the man he turned out to be.

“He was a loving, caring person. I love my son and I’m going to miss him,” said McClinton.

Buffalo Police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to call or text the department’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.