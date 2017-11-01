Family missing after fire breaks out at Box Ave. house

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a house on Box Ave. early Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m.

The home, which was fully engulfed in flames, appeared to be vacant when News 4 crews arrived there.

Later in the morning, News 4 learned that a family lives there, but it is not clear where they are.

The missing people are described as a mother and three children. They have not been answering their cell phones.

One firefighter was seen being treated at the scene, with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s