Family missing after fire breaks out at Box Ave. house

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a house on Box Ave. early Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m.

The home, which was fully engulfed in flames, appeared to be vacant when News 4 crews arrived there.

Later in the morning, News 4 learned that a family lives there, but it is not clear where they are.

The missing people are described as a mother and three children. They have not been answering their cell phones.

One firefighter was seen being treated at the scene, with what appeared to be an ankle injury.