GOP expected to release tax bill on Thursday

(WIVB) – Thursday is expected to be a big day in Washington, D.C.

The GOP is expected to release their tax bill. The original deadline was Tuesday.

Some lawmakers are blaming the delay on continuing negotiations over key provisions in the bill.

The White House says their revised tax plan will allow middle-income households to get a $4,000 pay raise over eight years. Democrats say it will benefit the wealthiest Americans most.

Republican leaders have been focused on tax reform since returning from their August recess.

 

