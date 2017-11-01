Half of a bridge can be yours for free

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving away half of a bridge that spans the Rainy River between Baudette and Canada.

The other half belongs to Canada. The steel bridge was built in 1960 and is being replaced.

The Star Tribune says the free half-bridge has a catch. Anyone who wants it will have to haul it away and agree to a list of conditions, including approval by transportation officials on how the structure will be reused.

The half-bridge has three spans totaling about 624 feet in length.

