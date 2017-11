MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) – One case of Legionnaire’s disease has been confirmed at an Orleans County hospital.

According to a statement from Orleans Community Health, testing showed positive results in five of 14 areas so the hospital imposed water restrictions, including using bottled water, sanitizers and sanitizing wipes.

The hospital is currently treating the water based on NYS Dept. of Health recommendations and installing 0.2 micron filters on all faucets, the statement added.