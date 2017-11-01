Major change could force closure of school-based health service centers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some children in western New York could lose their doctors next Summer.

Directors at some school-based health service centers say a major change in the Medicaid payment system could force them to close.

Right now, these centers bill Medicaid directly for services. Starting in July, money will be distributed to managed care health plans.

The health centers will have to negotiate contracts and reimbursement rates.

Dozens of health and education groups are putting pressure on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign a bill that will ensure the centers stay open.