OHIO (WIVB) — Bruce Wayne has eaten from Chipotle every single day for more than a year.

The Ohio man began his quest when he found out his hometown was getting its own store.

A little but of research revealed that the world record of “consecutive days eating Chipotle” was 425.

He decided he was going to smash that record, and on Monday, he hit the year mark.

To celebrate, the Chipotle crew donned Batman masks and hooked Mr. Wayne up with some store swag.