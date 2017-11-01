Man once suspected in Brittanee Drexel disappearance arrested

(WROC) — A South Carolina man once suspected in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has been arrested.

Timothy Taylor, 26, pled guilty to being the getaway driver in a 2011 robbery.

According to Nexstar contributors in North Carolina, WCBD, Taylor was out on bail while awaiting sentencing in the case, but was arrested after authorities say he crossed county lines, a violation of his release.

In a jail house confession last year, an inmate claimed he saw Taylor at the same house as Drexel before she was allegedly murdered.

Taylor’s attorney claimed he did not know anything about the case.

In July, it was revealed that Taylor failed a polygraph test about Drexel’s disappearance.

This story was originally posted by Nexstar contributing station WROC.