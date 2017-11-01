Man once suspected in Brittanee Drexel disappearance arrested

Abbey Noble Published:

(WROC) — A South Carolina man once suspected in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has been arrested.

Timothy Taylor, 26, pled guilty to being the getaway driver in a 2011 robbery.

According to Nexstar contributors in North Carolina, WCBD, Taylor was out on bail while awaiting sentencing in the case, but was arrested after authorities say he crossed county lines, a violation of his release.

In a jail house confession last year, an inmate claimed he saw Taylor at the same house as Drexel before she was allegedly murdered.

Taylor’s attorney claimed he did not know anything about the case.

In July, it was revealed that Taylor failed a polygraph test about Drexel’s disappearance.

This story was originally posted by Nexstar contributing station WROC.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s