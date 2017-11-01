Medina man charged after hit-and-run in Lockport

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Medina man was accused of driving drunk when a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lockport.

This past Friday, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Dysinger Rd.

Shortly after that, a suspect, identified as Keith Jones, 62, was found at Beattie and Willow avenues.

According to New York State Police, Jones’ breath smelled like alcohol. He was arrested after authorities say he failed sobriety tests.

Troopers say he was nearly three times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Jones was charged with Aggravated DWI, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Auto Accident and various other traffic and vehicle crimes.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s