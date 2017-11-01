Medina man charged after hit-and-run in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Medina man was accused of driving drunk when a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lockport.

This past Friday, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Dysinger Rd.

Shortly after that, a suspect, identified as Keith Jones, 62, was found at Beattie and Willow avenues.

According to New York State Police, Jones’ breath smelled like alcohol. He was arrested after authorities say he failed sobriety tests.

Troopers say he was nearly three times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Jones was charged with Aggravated DWI, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Auto Accident and various other traffic and vehicle crimes.