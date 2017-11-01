Missing man may have traveled as far as North Carolina

TOWN OF YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Yorkshire man is missing.

New York State Police say Christ Reynolds, 34, has not arrived for some appointments since Monday.

Authorities say he may have traveled out of state, possibly as far as North Carolina.

Reynolds is described as white, 5’10” and having hazel eyes.

He might be driving a maroon 2010 GMC Terrain with a license plate that reads “GND8044.” Here is a photo of that type of vehicle:

Anyone with information on Reynolds’ whereabouts can call State Police at (716) 353-4029.