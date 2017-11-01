Missing man may have traveled as far as North Carolina

By Published:

TOWN OF YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Yorkshire man is missing.

New York State Police say Christ Reynolds, 34, has not arrived for some appointments since Monday.

Authorities say he may have traveled out of state, possibly as far as North Carolina.

Reynolds is described as white, 5’10” and having hazel eyes.

He might be driving a maroon 2010 GMC Terrain with a license plate that reads “GND8044.” Here is a photo of that type of vehicle:

Anyone with information on Reynolds’ whereabouts can call State Police at (716) 353-4029.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s