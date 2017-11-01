Multiple parties down in Colorado Walmart shooting

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are responding to the Walmart on Grant Street south of 102nd Avenue.

They say there has been a shooting with multiple injuries. Details about those victims are not known at this point.

The shooting happened at the Walmart at 9900 Grant Street.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Police have closed the roads surrounding the store and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia was at the scene where witnesses described what happened.

Guadalupe Perez and her son Erick were in the #WalMart when the shots started. Thought it was balloons at first. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/qOIM1ZNIby — Dominic Garcia (@CBS4Dom) November 2, 2017

Aurora SWAT is responding to the scene.