(WIVB) — A new fork wants to help you with your table manners.

The $130 fork will mask any slurping sounds you make.

The handle has a microphone that picks up noisy eating.

It then sends a signal to your smartphone, which plays a louder sound to cancel out the slurping.

Some aren’t convinced. The tech group TNW even called the fork the “dumbest gadget of 2017.”