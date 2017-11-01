New speed limits in Sardinia and Concord

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB) — Drivers will need to be aware of new speed limits in the towns of Sardinia and Concord.

The state recently changed them along these roads:

  • Town of Concord – 45 MPH on Foote Road between Route 240 to the Concord/Sardinia town line.
  • Town of Sardinia – 40 MPH on Van Slyke Road between Route 39 and Middle Road.
  • Town of Sardinia – 40 MPH on Johnson Road between Route 39 and Middle Road.
  • Town of Sardinia – 40 MPH on Domes Road between Allen Rd and Mehm Road.
  • Town of Sardinia – 40 MPH on Pratham Road between Route 39 and Middle Road.

