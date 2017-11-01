New temporary “speed humps” installed in some city neighborhoods

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ten speed humps have been temporarily placed on five targeted roadways in Buffalo neighborhoods, part of a traffic safety initiative by the city Dept. of Public Works and Buffalo Police.

The temporary speed humps are more gradual than speed bumps, but still aimed at slowing traffic.

Their placements throughout city neighborhoods are based on 311 requests and requests to the DPW and Buffalo Police.

“Since the beginning of our Administration, we’ve been committed to taking action to further enhance roadway safety,” said Mayor Byron Brown. “We need to address speeding in the City and the speed humps we are testing today will target areas where speeding concerns have been reported by residents in a continued effort to make the streets of Buffalo safer, not only for drivers and their passengers, but also for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.”

The speed humps will be installed on a temporary basis to promote compliance with the speed limit and to warn motorists that the given location is a focus of the city for compliance. Police enforcement may follow the removal of the speed humps, based on observed compliance.