New TSA screening procedures in effect at Buffalo Niagara International

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of today enhanced security measures are now in effect at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. One of the biggest changes involves electronics.

“Anything to ensure safety of the traveler I’m all for it,” said Paul Siejak of Lockport.

If you’re hitting the airport anytime soon, you may want to make sure you give yourself extra time for the TSA screening process.

From here on out cell phones and other electronic devices need to be removed from bags and placed in a separate bin to go through the x-ray machine.

“If it works to make people safer that’s fine with me. I’m used to traveling with 3 kids so going through TSA isn’t easy no matter how you do it,” said Carla Frederick of Buffalo.

“I think it’s one extra thing that you have to take in account so that you don’t slow things down,” said traveler Wendy van Vliet.

Passengers now have to place bags directly on the belt to go through the x-ray machine instead of a bin, and the same rule applies for shoes.

Laptops also still need to be placed in bins by themselves with no paper or cords to go through the scanner.

“Usually you have to take your laptop out of your bag anyway so yeah maybe a little more inconvenience but you’re taking things out of your bag anyway, so I don’t think it’s a major inconvenience,” said Siejak.

Travels are urged to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight to allow for enough time to get through security.

TSA officials say the changes will make the screening process easier and help them get a better look at what passengers are taking on planes, making everyone safer.

“Probably it will slow us down a little bit but we’re always thinking that something is going to slow us down a bit, so we have no problem with doing a little extra bit if it’s necessary,” said Frederick.

The new procedures may cause a few small delays as people get used to the changes so TSA officers will be in front of the X-ray machines to explain them.