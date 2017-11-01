Offices installing reinforcements outside as a security measures to proactively protect people

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buildings and landmarks around the Buffalo area have large, concrete, heavy objects situated outside now as they’re reevaluating how to reinforce security.

“We want safety for everyone,” said Captain Scott Pilat of the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Outside of the police department, there are several objects which serve as ways to protect those walking in and out of the building. The lights are bollards; the planters, weigh one ton each.

“We work with our engineers here to make sure it’s safe as it can be without looking like a fortress. We want it to be welcoming.”

The captain says Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City serves as a reminder that anything can happen at any time and to anyone and they’re just making sure they’re taking the right steps to be proactive and have layers of security measures in place to keep people safe.

“You have to be ready for it. You never know if there’s a threat.”

