Pin found in piece of Halloween candy in Clarence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint from a concerned parent about a piece of metal found lodged in a Nestle Crunch mini candy bar.

Detectives were dispatched Wednesday to a Clarence home and observed a pin embedded in the candy with evidence the wrapper was compromised.

The ECSO is warning parents and anyone who went trick-or-treating in the Clarence neighborhood with the following streets to collect all candy and thoroughly check the packaging for defects and foreign objects.

Forestview Drive

Crestwood Lane

Oakview Drive

Timberlane Drive

Timberlane Court

Parents and guardians should examine all candy and the wrapper for any defects, tears, holes, or any abnormality before it’s given to children or other individuals.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Kaleida Health to offer free x-rays of candy collected in the aforementioned neighborhoods. Individuals can take candy to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Great Lakes Medical Imagining on Park Club Lane in Amherst for imaging during normal business hours.

Anyone who went trick-or-treating in those neighborhoods and discovers a foreign object in a piece of candy is asked to preserve the candy and contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903.

Detective are continuing to investigate the incident.