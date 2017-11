WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County had a busy Summer, and one of the many things that kept them busy was a rabbit that got stuck in a pool filter.

The cottontail rabbit became stuck this past Summer.

“We were able to extract him under anesthesia and provide care to get him back in the wild,” the SPCA wrote on Facebook.

Here are some photos of the rabbit: