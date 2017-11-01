Tonawanda woman pleads guilty to stealing over $18,000 from elementary school

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $18,000 from a Tonawanda Elementary School while she was serving as PTA treasurer there.

Jennifer Seyfang, 38, of Tonawanda, pleaded guilty to fourth degree grand larceny and attempted fourth degree grand larceny in Erie County Court.

Seyfang admitted to stealing $18,234.82 from the Charles A. Lindbergh Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda while she served as treasurer of the PTA, from July 1. 2016 to Sept. 2017.

She also admitted to attempting to take $9,523.68 from the Greater Buffalo Gymnastic Booster Club where she served as treasurer.

Seyfang has made full restitution.

She faces a maximum of four years in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 2.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s