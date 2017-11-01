Tonawanda woman pleads guilty to stealing over $18,000 from elementary school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $18,000 from a Tonawanda Elementary School while she was serving as PTA treasurer there.

Jennifer Seyfang, 38, of Tonawanda, pleaded guilty to fourth degree grand larceny and attempted fourth degree grand larceny in Erie County Court.

Seyfang admitted to stealing $18,234.82 from the Charles A. Lindbergh Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda while she served as treasurer of the PTA, from July 1. 2016 to Sept. 2017.

She also admitted to attempting to take $9,523.68 from the Greater Buffalo Gymnastic Booster Club where she served as treasurer.

Seyfang has made full restitution.

She faces a maximum of four years in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 2.