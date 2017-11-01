Wisconsin cops investigate nails, needles in Halloween candy

The Associated Press Published:

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Police in two Wisconsin communities are investigating reports of nails and needles showing up in kids’ Halloween candy.

Neenah police say officers met with a mother Tuesday night who discovered nails in three pieces of her son’s Halloween candy. Police say they’ll submit the candy to the crime lab for testing. Authorities say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Arcadia police say they’re investigating an individual who was handing out candy with needles inside to trick-or-treaters. The needles were found in at least two pieces of candy and could not be seen until the candy was opened and broken in half.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s