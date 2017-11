LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — A little girl with a big dream had a high-flying dream come true.

Seven-year-old Hailey Dawson has an underdeveloped right hand.

She met with United Airlines pilot First Officer Eric Gaffney. Gaffney was born without his right hand.

The two shared stories, talked baseball and Hailey got to make an announcement through the plane’s PSA system.

Hailey made headlines when she threw out the first pitch at game four of the World Series.