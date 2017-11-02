Akron community honors star athlete killed in car crash with memorial fund

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Akron community is raising money Thursday to help honor a 17-year-old student athlete. Johnny Fiebelkorn was killed in a car accident on Peter’s Connors Road in August. Now hundreds of people are remembering him with a memorial fund.

“He’s an inspiration,” said Dan Klonowski, Akron’s wrestling coach.

It’s easy to see how much of an impact Johnny Fiebelkorn had on his friends, family and community.

“You can’t help but be touched by the community and what they’ve done this community has gone above and beyond anything that I’ve seen for this family and just to honor Johnny,” said Mary Cummings, Johnny’s aunt.

The 17-year-old star athlete was killed in a car accident after leaving a Luke Bryan concert in August.

His family says it’s been tough, but amazing to see how loved Johnny is. The community is making sure Johnny’s legacy lives on with a sold-out fundraiser held Thursday night in Lockport.

“Just seeing the turnout here just reflects on how awesome of a person he really was,” said Andrew Clouse, Johnny’s varsity football coach.

From raffles to food – all of the money will go to the Johnny Fiebelkorn Memorial Fund, which will be used for things like scholarships for student athletes like Johnny. The memorial fund will also help send young athletes to wrestling camp, one of the many sports he loved.

“He was a leader and he loved getting guys out to wrestle and out to participate and this is obviously great, great way to remember him and to honor him,” said Klonowski.

Johnny’s family says it’s a way to show that Johnny will forever be their Akron tiger and his legacy will never be forgotten.

“We love him, we miss him but he’s with us every day,” said Cummings.

Family members say there’s no set amount for how much each scholarship will be yet. They plan to make the fundraiser an annual event.