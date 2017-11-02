Bills fans ‘cautiously optimistic’ about team starting 5-2

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Thursday night game isn’t stopping Bills fans from filing into different restaurants around the area to cheer on the team.

They’re standing in a sea of red, white, and blue, enjoying pizza and wings, and hoping for a win, too.

The fans say they’re excited about the team’s start but a little nervous, looking at the franchise’s history. They say it’d be something special for them to come home 6-2 — first, they have to win at MetLife for that to happen.

Fans say win or lose, they’ll stand by the Bills — like they always have.

