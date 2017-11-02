Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Fan Check – Bills trade for Kelvin Benjamin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With minutes to spare as the trade deadline approached on Halloween, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane executed his fifth trade since taking over the helm at One Bills drive, sending a 3rd and 7th round selection to Carolina in exchange for wide receiver Benjamin.

What did fans think of the move?

The Bills swung a big trade for Kevlin Benjamin. How do you feel about the move? #Bills #GoBills @news4buffalo — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 31, 2017

Of the more than 1400 fans who voted, 85 percent said they liked the trade. Another two percent voted they “hated the move” while additional 13 percent say think it’s a good move, but there are still some questions at the quarterback position.