Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Getting more pressure & sacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Through the first three games of the season, the Bills wrecked opposing quarterbacks and game plans, combining for 10 sacks.

But over the last four weeks — those numbers have dropped significantly as the defense has combined for just three.

So, how do you get more pressure on the QB?

“It’s a fair question,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday when asked.

“When you put the watch on it, when you’re able to take time and put the watch on it, the ball is coming out fast (by opposing quarterbacks). So then, you have to play coverage. There’s different ways to affect the quarterback, and that’s really what I’m focused on.”

“Sometimes when it’s advantageous for us, we’ll blitz and we’ll rush four,” defensive tackle Kyle Williams added. “It’s just dependent on how the game is going. There’s a lot of things that go into that. You can’t just say ‘oh, we’re just going to throw a lot of guys at them to get pressure,’ or ‘we’re just going to do this to get pressure’. There’s a lot that goes into that.”

The Bills 13 sacks currently ranks 24th in the league. They’re on pace for 27 — which be their fewest since 2015.

While there is no easy answer to creating more pressure and collecting more sacks for the Bills, there is one thing they can rely on.

“Well, we just have to continue to trust in the process and continue to keep hunting,” Jerel Worthy added. We know that sacks sometimes come in bundles and you can sometimes go in spurts without them. It just goes to show how teams are respecting our defensive line and how our defense plays.”