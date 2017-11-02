Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Keys to the Game – Bills at Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The second time battling a team is never easy, especially when it’s a division rival.  After handing the Jets a 21-12 loss in the opener, can the Bills make it a season sweep over their AFC East foes?  Here’s our BKL’s crew keys to a win.

Josh: Running Game — LeSean McCoy loves the bright lights.  He ran for 110 yards in the season opener and is fresh off of another 100 yard effort in the Bills’ 34-14 win over the Raiders. With the addition of Kelvin Benjamin on the outside, look for things to open up in the run game and a big night from Shady.
Prediction: 27-17 Bills

Nick: Special Teams — Shot turnarounds are never easy.  Colton Schmidt has been impressive all season long, pinning opponents deep in their own end, as has Stephen Hauschka — who continues to boot 50-yards with ease.  The coverage guys have done a great job as well in preventing big returns.  Look for those guys to be difference makers Thursday night against the Jets.
Prediction: 34-17 Bills

Scott: Turnovers — Buffalo is +14 in turnover margin.  The Bills have an opportunistic defense and create turnovers, while Tyrod Taylor and the offense have only turned the ball over three times this year.
Prediction: 23-17

