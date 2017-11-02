Christmas in the Country returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over the next few days, 60,000 people will be heading to the fairgrounds to get a jump start on this year’s holiday shopping. The huge Christmas in the Country artisan fair runs November 2-5.

More than 400 artisans from across the country have come together in five buildings at the fairgrounds to offer thousands of unique items, from fine art to furniture, to food, fashion and holiday home decor.

“Everything’s handmade, everything’s craft,” said organizer Dan Kaczynski, with Premier Promotions. “You’re going to find something for everyone on your shopping list.”

Kaczynski’s parents started the Christmas in the Country market more than 30 years ago. It started as a small quilt show and has grown to a huge annual event that brings in people from across New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Tickets cost $10 at the door, and complimentary return passes are available at the exits, so visitors can come back every day of the event.

The creativity on display in all of the artisan’s booths is incredible. “I use a lot of different things in my artwork,” explained Mitzi Hall, who shows her art in the Mosaic Mitzi booth in the Events Center building. “I tear shoes apart. I tear old bracelets and necklaces apart. Anything I think I can incorporate into my work, I do. It’s a lot of fun.”

And everything available at the Christmas in the Country market is one-of-a-kind. It’s all meant to appeal to a wide range of tastes and interests.

For example, Rosie Furniture and Lighting offers hand-crafted lamps made out of vintage cameras. Each one has its own story, from a camera model used by John Glenn in space to a model favored by Steven Spielberg at the start of his career. Whether you’re shopping for a photography aficionado, a film buff, or someone who loves space and science, you have several unique options in just this one small area during this weekend’s event.

“They are handcrafted items and it’s just something you can’t get in the regular department stores or online,” said Rosie co-owner Jen Koss.

“We hope that people will be inspired by our products and cherish them,” Blair Koss added.

Several of the artisans taking part in this year’s Christmas in the Country market have also donated their products for a raffle to benefit Brian Mooreman’s PUNT Foundation, as it continues to help Western New York families dealing with pediatric cancers. Executive Director Gwen Mysiak says the market also helps get the word out about what her organization does in this community.

“We have six programs that serve two hospitals locally, and so our ability to tell our story is a big part of our ability to keep serving these families,” she said.

“It’s always been a core belief of ours that we need to give back to the community,” Kaczynski told News 4.

News 4’s Katie Alexander got a sneak peek at this year’s Christmas in the Country market before the doors opened Thursday. Watch the videos below to see our full Wake Up coverage.

