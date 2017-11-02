Deep South Taco to sell $50 tacos, drinks for Puerto Rico fundraiser

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To raise money for Puerto Rico relief efforts, Deep South Taco will be selling special $50 tacos on Thursday.

The tacos will each be prepared by chef Richard Hamilton. They contain the following:

  • Kobe A7 beef tenderloin tartar
  • Butter poached Stonington Maine lobster
  • Royal Golden Osetra Caviar
  • Alba white truffle puree
  • Avocado-Meyer lemon puree

“This is a unique way to provide desperately needed funds to the people of Puerto Rico,” Hamilton said.  “We are working directly with the Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Committee on this event and encourage everyone to come downtown and show their support for our fellow citizens, whose needs are so great.”

The tacos will be available starting at 5 p.m.

$50 could also get a donor a specialty margarita, instead of a taco. The Copa del Rey, which is Spanish for King’s Cup, contains the following ingredients:

  • Herradura Suprema
  • Remy Martin XO
  • Cointreau Noir
  • Krug Brut Champagne

For $25, a donor can get access to an open bar, where well drinks and bottled beer will be served, for one hour.

In addition to the food and drink specials, a Latin DJ will play music from 6-8 p.m., and there will also be a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

Donations are also being accepted at The Belle Center at 104 Maryland St. Donors should write “PR Hurricane Maria Relief” in the memo section of checks.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s