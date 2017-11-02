Deep South Taco to sell $50 tacos, drinks for Puerto Rico fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To raise money for Puerto Rico relief efforts, Deep South Taco will be selling special $50 tacos on Thursday.

The tacos will each be prepared by chef Richard Hamilton. They contain the following:

Kobe A7 beef tenderloin tartar

Butter poached Stonington Maine lobster

Royal Golden Osetra Caviar

Alba white truffle puree

Avocado-Meyer lemon puree

“This is a unique way to provide desperately needed funds to the people of Puerto Rico,” Hamilton said. “We are working directly with the Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Committee on this event and encourage everyone to come downtown and show their support for our fellow citizens, whose needs are so great.”

The tacos will be available starting at 5 p.m.

$50 could also get a donor a specialty margarita, instead of a taco. The Copa del Rey, which is Spanish for King’s Cup, contains the following ingredients:

Herradura Suprema

Remy Martin XO

Cointreau Noir

Krug Brut Champagne

For $25, a donor can get access to an open bar, where well drinks and bottled beer will be served, for one hour.

In addition to the food and drink specials, a Latin DJ will play music from 6-8 p.m., and there will also be a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

Donations are also being accepted at The Belle Center at 104 Maryland St. Donors should write “PR Hurricane Maria Relief” in the memo section of checks.