Grand Island man charged with enticing a minor

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man has been accused of enticing a minor.

According to prosecutors, Anthony Weber, 35, and a 15-year-old girl began communicating on Facebook back in April. The girl responded to an advertisement seeking workers for a week-long cleanup effort.

Weber discussed the possibility of the girl working for him over the Summer, and she said she was still in high school, according to officials.

Prosecutors say that Weber offered the girl alcohol, crack cocaine and marijuana, and also told her he wanted to “try u or 1 of ur friends.”

The girl replied, according to prosecutors, saying “wdym,” which stands for “what do you mean.” Weber’s response was “If need some lovin,” according to officials.

Prosecutors say that when the girl told him she just wanted drugs, not sex, Weber replied “That’s no good.”

The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force (CETF) was alerted in September. They then searched the girl’s phone.

Officials assumed the girl’s online identity and started communicating with Weber, who asked for pictures of the girl, they say.

A meeting between Weber and the girl, at the 7-Eleven on Hinds St. in Tonawanda, was set up. Weber arrived there on October 11 with his minor son in the vehicle.

Officials say that after he arrived, he approached someone who he thought was the girl. He was taken into custody shortly after that.

After appearing before a judge, Weber was released on bond. If he is convicted, he could spend between 10 years and life in prison, and pay a $250,000 fine.