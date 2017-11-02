K9 Shield reporting for duty again

By Published: Updated:

 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at schools in Orchard Park are participating in Red Ribbon Week – partaking in events which raise awareness about law enforcement’s role in the community.

Among those stopping by the schools – K9 officer, Shield. The German Shepherd had been off the streets and back training with several different officers since his handler, Officer Craig Lehner, tragically died in an underwater team training exercise last month.

While his handler talks, Shield plays with his rope toy, calming hanging by the Buffalo Police Officer’s side.Those with the dog are stopping in classrooms, talking about the role of K9 teams within agencies.

The students also met DEA and Homeland Security Agents as well as SWAT team members.

