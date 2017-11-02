Man approached by group, stabbed at Elmwood and W. Utica

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was punched and stabbed at the corner of Elmwood Ave. and W. Utica St. Wednesday night, police say.

Buffalo police say the 30-year-old was at a bus stop around 10:30 p.m. when he was approached by three or four other males.

Authorities say a dispute occurred, leading to the stabbing. The incident may have been domestic in nature, police say.

The victim was found shortly after this on the 200 block of Norwood Ave.

As of Thursday morning, he is in fair condition at ECMC.