Man approached by group, stabbed at Elmwood and W. Utica

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was punched and stabbed at the corner of Elmwood Ave. and W. Utica St. Wednesday night, police say.

Buffalo police say the 30-year-old was at a bus stop around 10:30 p.m. when he was approached by three or four other males.

Authorities say a dispute occurred, leading to the stabbing. The incident may have been domestic in nature, police say.

The victim was found shortly after this on the 200 block of Norwood Ave.

As of Thursday morning, he is in fair condition at ECMC.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s