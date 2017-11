Related Coverage Trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi released

(WIVB) — Star Wars fans got a big surprise on Wednesday night.

A trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released during Game 7 of the World Series.

It was also posted on Twitter with the words “Darkness rises… and light to meet it.”

Fans of the franchise noticed one shot in particular — Luke Skywalker getting into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon

The Last Jedi will be in theaters on December 15.

Watch the new trailer here:

