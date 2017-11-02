Officer Lehner’s family receives Bills jersey with his name, game ball and Super Bowl tickets

News 4 Staff Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are sharing more about the touching moments at Sunday’s game, when they honored Officer Craig Lehner and the first responders who serve our city.

Lehner’s partner Tommy Champion reflected on the day and his best friend.

“To have all of his favorite people all around, and some of the emergency responders, bringing those two things together would have been insane for him…We try to maintain our composure, remember that we have a mission and remember our purpose in the community,” Champion said. I can see Craig absolutely wanting us to continue in this work, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Lehner’s family was presented with a game ball, a jersey with Lehner’s name on it and two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl.

