Officials: Man digs large hole, tries to bury business

TOWN OF SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says a man tried to bury his business.

According to the DEC, an automotive garage on Route 20 in Sheridan had been in poor condition for several years before its owner decided to tear it down.

The DEC says the owner borrowed a friend’s excavator and dug a large hole. Following this, officials say he attempted to demolish and bury the building.

Nearly half of the building was placed in the hole before an environmental conservation officer received a complaint.

The officer then spoke with the property owner. According to the DEC, the owner, who has not been named, was illegally disposing of the building.

An asbestos abatement was not completed, and that is required for all commercial demolitions.

The building owner will appear in the Town of Sheridan Court at a later date.