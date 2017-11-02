People in Amherst, Clarence urged to check candy after pin found in Nestle Crunch bar

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville is one of two places where people from certain neighborhoods in Amherst and Clarence can bring their Halloween candy for a free x-ray, after a pin was found in a mini Nestle crunch bar.

Detectives were dispatched Wednesday to a Clarence home and observed a pin embedded in the candy with evidence the wrapper was compromised.

“It was about 11 o’clock at night maybe 10:30 and it was a recorded message basically stating that there was candy that was found tainted in this area,” said Deborah Doucette of Amherst.

A metal pin discovered in a candy bar that investigators say was compromised has residents of some Clarence and Amherst neighborhoods on high alert

“We get van loads of kids from other neighborhoods that actually come into our neighborhood for candy,” said Doucette.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning anyone who went trick or treating on Chelsey Court and Westminster Drive in Clarence as well as Forestview Drive, Crestwood Lane, Oakview Drive, Timberlane Drive, and Timberlane Court in Amherst to thoroughly check their candy for packaging defects and anything foreign.

“I’m really surprised and I still can’t believe that would happen,” said Doucette.

Anyone who collected candy in those neighborhoods can bring it in for a free x-ray to make sure it’s safe to eat.

“We’d bring it in first and do a fluoroscopy image and then if we notice something then we would take it over onto a digital image and actually take a picture to be able to present to authorities,” said Gregory Fenstermaker, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital Imaging Services Manager.

“I hope it’s not true but if they found a pin then clearly they found a pin and I hope they find out why,” said Doucette.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone who went trick or treating in the mentioned Amherst or Clarence neighborhoods and finds something unusual in a piece of candy is asked to save it and contact the Erie County Sheriffs Office at 716-858-2903.

You can contact Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for a free candy x-ray at 716-568-6400.